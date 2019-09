Alex Morgan threw out the first pitch at the Royals game last night.



She also had someone from U.S. Soccer following her around all day to make this 4-minute Morgan on the Mound short.

In it, she practices pitching, rides around in a car, and has awkward encounters with two grinning Royals players.

Here’s the video (actual pitch at 3:20):

