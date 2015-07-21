Alex Morgan among the first women to appear on the cover of the FIFA soccer video game

EA Sports Alex Morgan won’t just appear in FIFA 16 — she’ll be on the cover.

Just a few weeks removed from winning the World Cup, US women’s national team star Alex Morgan has received another honour. EA Sports announced Monday that Morgan will appear on the US cover of FIFA 16, alongside FC Barcelona and Argentina men’s national team star Lionel Messi, who appears on the global cover of the game.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Australia’s Stephanie Catley will appear on the Canadian and Australian covers, respectively. Morgan, Sinclair and Catley will be the first women to ever appear on a cover of FIFA in the franchise’s 22 years of existence.

EA Sports first announced the news on Twitter:

FIFA 16 will also be the first version of the game to feature women’s soccer teams. EA Sports announced in late May that 12 women’s national teams would be included in this year’s game. As a result, EA Sports manager of North America marketing David Pekush Sr. believed Morgan and Sinclair to be “the perfect cover athletes” for this year’s edition.

“As soon as we knew Women’s National Teams were joining FIFA 16, we immediately recognised that Christine and Alex would be the perfect cover athletes based on their accomplishments and what they represent for their respective countries and the sport of women’s soccer,” Pekush said. “They are exhilarating players and exude heart and courage on the pitch, and we are extremely proud to be working with them this year.”

Morgan took to Twitter to express her excitement:

Both Morgan and Sinclair, along with other members of the US and Canada women’s national team, spent time at EA Sports’ studios in Canada working with the motion-capture team to record footage for in-game use, and helping with the development of new player models.

FIFA 16 will hit stores September 22.

