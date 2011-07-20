Meet The Lucky Guy Who Is Dating U.S. Women's Soccer Star Alex Morgan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and MLS Soccer

Servando Carrasco, a midfielder for the Seattle Sounders of the MLS. Before turning pro, Carrrasco played for the California Golden Bears, and that’s where he met Alex Morgan.Morgan, who also played for the Golden Bears, plays for the Western New York Flash, but recently rose to stardom after scoring clutch goals to help the U.S. Women make it to the Women’s World Cup Final.



Carrasco and Morgan make their long distance relationship work since they both have similar schedules and typically talk on the phone during their down time, according to The Seattle Sounders.

