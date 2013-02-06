Alex Morgan Posed As Katy Perry For ESPN The Magazine's Music Issue

ESPN the Magazine released a “music issue” today in which star athletes posed as famous music album covers.



In it, US women’s soccer player Alex Morgan poses as Katy Perry, and Ryan Lochte as the iconic underwater baby on Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album.

You can watch the behind the scenes videos of Morgan and Lochte’s shoots over at ESPN.com.

Morgan said she was very excited for posing as Perry, but that it wasn’t very easy. It took a lot for her to get into the exact pose:

Photo: ESPN the Mag

Lochte said he was thrilled to pose as the iconic Nirvana baby and that he thinks he nailed the pose. Here he is posing with the album cover:

Photo: ESPN the Mag

And another of him during the shoot:

Photo: ESPN the Mag

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.