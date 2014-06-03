Here's The Deflected Overtime Goal That Sent The Kings To The Stanley Cup Final

The L.A. Kings are headed to their second Stanley Cup Finals in three years after defenseman Alex Martinez’s overtime goal gave the visitors a 5-4 win in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last night.

It wasn’t the prettiest goal you’ll ever see, but it got the job done — Martinez’s shot from the point tipped off teammate Tyler Toffoli’s stick, then deflected off Blackhawks’ Nick Loddy and over Hawks’ netminder Corey Crawford’s right shoulder into the back of the net.

Here’s the goal, via SportsGrid:

The Kings have needed all sorts of heroics this post-season: in the first round, they battled back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks in seven games, they needed seven games to beat the Anaheim Ducks in round two, despite taking a 3-0 series lead. In Game 7 last night, they fell into an early 2-0 hole but again managed to pull out the W.

The Kings take on the New York Rangers in the Cup Finals, starting Wednesday, June 4 in L.A.

Watch the full video below:

