How this 20-year-old built a high-flying career travelling the world testing first-class seats on brand-new planes

Alex Macheras Alex Macheras certainly looks at home in first class.

While many teenagers make their pocket money working in shops or delivering newspapers, for Alex Macheras, things were a bit more glamorous.

Now 20, Macheras travels the world — often in first class — testing out new planes before they’re delivered to their clients.

This involves testing the seats in every cabin, enjoying the food, and usually sipping on a glass or two of celebratory Champagne, then sharing photos of his experiences to his followers on Instagram and Twitter.

He told Business Insider that he’s been interested in aviation as long as he can remember — and was approached to start providing aviation analysis to the likes of BBC, Sky News, and LBC from the age of 14, which eventually led him into the world of aircraft deliveries.

Here’s how Macheras makes a living.

He told Business Insider that he's been interested in aviation as long as he can remember. 'I was born with the travel bug,' he said. 'There are videos of me as a toddler pointing up at the sky. It was never in my family -- my parents worked in cuisine and motorsport, so I wasn't born into anything.' 'My family used to joke that at eight years old I could do the safety demo in five different languages,' he added. He was 'constantly reading about trends' in aviation and was inspired by Richard Branson, a hero he has since had the chance to meet. 'I wasn't allowed to take it to school because it had swear words in it, but I was completely hooked to the connection he described with aviation, and about how he set up Virgin Atlantic,' he said. 'I was (tweeting about) whatever was in the news at the time, and explaining everything on Twitter,' he said. 'They approved me to go on air. My age was an unspoken thing -- I was doing LBC for years before anyone knew I was young.' 'At the earliest point I could leave education, I went full time,' he said. 'I always talk about the manufacturers on screen, during deliveries and test flights,' he said. 'It's about getting to know them as an airline and why they do things in a cabin in a certain way,' he said. 'Sometimes it takes me four days just to get back,' he said. 'It's flexible -- not like the cabin crew,' he said, adding that there's usually enough time to get a vacation out of his travels. His favourite destination so far has been Rwanda. 'I was really keen to see as much as possible,' he said. The location setting on his Twitter profile reads: 'Usually at 38,000ft.'

