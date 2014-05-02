Alex Leapai Loses The World Heavy-Weight Title But Wins The Keys To Logan City

Alex Leapai at The Corporate Box Gym in April. Chris Hyde/Getty

Alex Leapai may have lost to the world heavy-weight champion Wladimir Klitschko last week but “The Lionheart” has returned home this morning to be awarded the keys to Logan City in Brisbane.

The 34-year-old was given the “Keys to Logan City” at a special community event at the Logan Entertainment Centre, where he was praised for inspiring young people in the area.

At the event, Leapai sent out a challenge to American Boxer Shannon Briggs, who interrupted the pre-fight Leapai-Klitschko press conference in Germany, daring the hothead to come to Australia for a fight.

“I’ll be training hard and hopefully get that American over here, the one that called me out, the one that called me a bum, I’m going to bring him out here and let’s see what he’s got.”

Leapai was the first Australian to fight for the world heavyweight title in 106 years.

