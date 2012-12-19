One Of America's Most Powerful Judges Defends His Love Of Playboy

The man heads up one of the most powerful courts in the country, but he still had to defend himself to law students when he admitted to reading Playboy.



Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Alex Kozinski visited Yale Law School last week and in a wide-ranging interview first brought to our attention by Above The Law, the chief judge revealed he used to read Hugh Hefner’s magazine in college — but not for obvious reasons.

“And then there was my Playboy reading when I was in college,” Kozinski said over laughter that erupted at the revelation. “Oh it’s true, I used to read Playboy for the short stories, it’s true.”

In the late 1960s and 1970s, Playboy paid authors top dollar and “was the place” for writers to get their short stories published, according to the jurist.

But the chief judge did break down and admit he perused the magazine for the pictures as well.

This isn’t the first time Kozinski’s porn habits made the news. Back in 2008, it was revealed that Kozinski had posted sexually explicit pictures online, the LA Times reported at the time. Kozinski told the LA Times he thought the website was for private storage.

Check out the full interview, via ATL. The Playboy revelation comes just before the 19-minute mark:

Kozinski also reveals in the interview that “the government needs to be made fun of as much as possible,” and the best way to get a government job you aren’t qualified for is to shamelessly flatter the people who matter.

