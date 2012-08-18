College Student Accused Of Eating His Roommate's Brain Declared Mentally Incompetent

Alexander Kinyua

The Maryland college student accused of eating his roommate’s heart and brain will remain in a maximum-security psychiatric hospital until he is ready to go to court.The prosecution and defence agreed after reading a report from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital that Alexander Kinyua is mentally incompetent and therefore unable to stand trial, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.



“The issue is that the persons may be having difficulty with distinguishing fantasy from reality, or may have delusional thoughts about what the judge’s role is or who the judge is,” Perkins Hospital Superintendent Dr. David Helsel told The Sun.

The former Morgan State University student’s lawyers asked for an evaluation of his mental health in June, after Kinyua confessed to eating parts of his roommate.

Kinyua was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly murdered Kujoe Bonsafo Agyei-Kodie and ate his heart and brain. He pleaded not criminally responsible for the crime, according to The Sun.

