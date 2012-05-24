Here's What Happened When This Guy Tried To Pay A $114,000 Student Loan In Cash

Photo: Photo: Courtesy of Alex Kenjeev

Last week, a Reddit user posted a photo of a $114,000 student loan bill—paid in cash—that elicited thousands of comments and dozens more when we posted it here. Since then, the anonymous alum has stepped forward as Alex Kenjeev, a 2009 law school graduate of the University of Toronto.



Kenjeev, who works for venture capitalist firm O’Leary Ventures, told Business Insider the $114,000 payment was the last chunk left of $190,000 in loans he took out during school.

He’d spent years dragging out his payments while pouring most of his income into a start-up. As for why he paid in cash, Kenjeev said he wasn’t proving some point about the dangers of credit cards or trying to show off. He just thought it’d be really funny.

“It was stressful enough to carry such a big debt load. I thought it would be worth getting a few laughs out of it,” he said. “Neither bank thought it was as funny as I thought it was.”

In fact, when Kenjeev showed up at the Royal Bank of Canada to withdraw the cash, the management initially refused him. Then they told him he’d have to pay a transport fee to have it delivered by armoured truck.

We reached out to an RBC spokesperson, who said that while the bank does take precautions for large cash withdrawals, it wouldn’t order an armoured courier unless a customer asked for specific denominations or had a strict timeline for receiving the funds.

In the end, Kenjeev dodged the fee but had to wait three days before he could pick up the cash.

“After so many years of carrying student debt, a few extra days didn’t bother me,” he said.