Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones pleaded the 5th Amendment almost 100 times before the January 6 committee

Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified before the January 6 committee on Monday.

Jones said he invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination almost 100 times.

Jones spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and was involved in planning the event.

Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist and the host of Infowars, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination almost 100 times while testifying Monday before the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Jones made the revelation during his broadcast that evening, and his remarks were first reported on by Politico.

Jones spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then President Donald Trump on January 6 that preceded the deadly Capitol attack. CNN reported that Jones was also intricately involved in planning the event, and the Wall Street Journal reported that Jones helped secure a $US300,000 ($AU420,035) donation for the rally’s costs and offered more than $US50,000 ($AU70,006) of his own money to choose his speaking slot.

In one video posted to Jones’ website on January 5, he was seen telling a crowd in Washington, DC, “We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone.”

“I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one,” he said that night.

On January 6, Jones told the crowd gathered at Trump’s rally that “we need to understand we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st century warfare,” adding that they needed to “get on a war footing.”

“We’re here to take our rightful country back peacefully, because we’re not globalist, antifa criminals,” Jones told the frenzied crowd before they marched to the Capitol. “So let’s start marching, and I salute you all.”

The select committee subpoenaed Jones in November and pointed to media reports and Jones’ own statements indicating that he worked with rally organizers Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian to facilitate “a donor, now known to be Julie Fancelli, to provide what [he] characterized as ‘eighty percent’ of the funding” for the rally.

Jones on Monday told lawmakers that Wren, a Republican fundraiser, was his primary point of contact on January 5 and 6 and described her as a “White House contact.”

Jones also told House investigators that he started having second thoughts about leading the march to the Capitol when he saw the size of the raucous crowd that gathered for Trump’s rally. “You know, maybe we just won’t do this,” Jones claimed he thought at the time.

The conspiracy theorist also mentioned the Justice Department’s recent indictment charging Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and ten other defendants with seditious conspiracy connected to the Capitol riot.

“I saw it all as LARPing,” Jones said of their actions, meaning live-action role-playing. “I saw a lot of it as playing soldier in the backyard.”

Rhodes and the other ten defendants were arraigned on Tuesday morning. Most of the defendants entered not-guilty pleas, with the exception of Edward Vallejo, who was not present, and James Beeks, whose lawyer declined to enter a plea and said that “we will stand silent.”

