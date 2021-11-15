Alex Jones is guilty in all 4 defamation cases the Sandy Hook families brought against him

Alex Jones. Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alex Jones was found liable Monday in a defamation suit brought by families involved in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

A Connecticut judge ruled he was guilty by default because he refused a court order to turn over documents.

The InfoWars founder repeatedly spread theories about the Connecticut school shooting that left 26 people dead.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been found liable for damages in yet another defamation suit brought by the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, making him guilty in all four cases brought against him.

A Connecticut judge on Monday ruled that the InfoWars founder and radio host was guilty by default because he refused a court order to turn over documents, including financial records, for deposition in the case, The New York Times reported.

The judge’s ruling combines with three other prior decisions in Texas, granting a clean sweep to the families of the shooting victims in the defamation cases against Jones, according to the news outlet.

Jones has repeatedly lied about the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting that left 26 people dead, spreading false conspiracy theories that the massacre was a hoax.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.