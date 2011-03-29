Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accuses 'Fairy Dancing' Glenn Beck Of Stealing His Stuff

Meet radio host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

If you don’t listen to his popular radio show you might recall him from his epic appearance on The View earlier this month where he defended recent guest Charlie Sheen noting he “didn’t kill a million people in Iraq. He wasn’t involved in taking down [World Trade centre] building 7 in New York.”



In fact, it was Sheen’s interview with Jones that resulted in his suspension from CBS way back in February.

Jones is profiled in this week’s New York mag and reveals he is of the opinion that Glenn Beck is ripping him off.

He’s even gone so far as to make a video explaining how. It’s called the Glenn Beck Secret. It’s 15 minutes long.But it’s more than that! Says Jones in the video:

“I have refused to sell out. I have been offered big TV deals, even bigger syndication radio deals.And I’ve said no, because I was openly told I would have to compromise my information. So I didn’t sell out. So the system just takes an actor, a facsimile of what I am, and puts him forward so he will compromise the information.”

That facsimile is Glenn Beck.

And this from the article:

Jones takes Beck’s success personally. “It’s very, very painful to see this biological android, a complete actor, reading off teleprompters and singing and dancing around and prancing around, a fairy dancing and prancing around, using my material.”

And:

He’s got psychological-warfare operatives writing some of that teleprompter stuff…I’ve watched it. It’s very sophisticated; it’s very dangerous.”

Essentially Glenn Beck is a puppet of a Fox News — described by Jones as the “alternative media for old people” — created to keep people from knowing the truth. Only one half of that sentence has a glimmer of truth to it.

The Glenn Beck Secret below!

