Here's What People Would Look Like If Their Faces Were Symmetrical

Harrison Jacobs

Facial symmetry is often pointed to as one of the chief indicators of attractiveness in males and females. But how true is that hypothesis?

Fashion photographer Alex John Beck recently decided to test the symmetrical theory of attractiveness by photographing regular people and then making symmetrical versions of each person’s face, by using first the left and then the right side.

Beck’s results are definitely odd and a little disconcerting. He shared a few with us below, but you can check out the rest of his work at his website:

Beck took a portrait of each person and then divided it into the left and right side of the face. Then he mirrored each to create symmetrical portraits from each side.

AJB10

Alex John Beck

For people with more naturally symmetrical faces, the effect is far more subtle.

Ajb9Alex John Beck

For each portrait session, he made the symmetrical version immediately so that he could show his subjects.

Ajb8Alex John Beck

Those with more symmetrical faces were pleased with the results.

Ajb4Alex John Beck

According to Beck, in most cases, subjects looked more like a long-lost sibling than a version of him or herself.

Ajb6

Alex John Beck

People with less symmetrical faces were less enthusiastic, even if one of the portraits looked very flattering.

Ajb7Alex John Beck

The effect was disturbing for some.

Ajb5Alex John Beck

Certain features get pronounced in each portrait. This man’s face and neck looks thin from his left side, but far more thick and full on the right.

Ajb3Alex John Beck

Beck says that they tried to maintain the structural integrity of each face because they wanted each one to look realistic.

Ajb2Alex John Beck

Beck declined to include the original portrait of each person because then people would focus on finding the differences between the faces. Instead, he wanted viewers to look critically at each face by itself.

AJB1Alex John Beck

