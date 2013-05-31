29-Year-Old Charged With Murder For Dog Mauling

﻿This pit bull was believed to have attacked a 10-year-old girl in 2001. It was held in a facility in Martinez, Calif.

A 29-year-old California man has been charged with murder after his pack of pit bulls allegedly killed a 63-year-old jogger, the LA Times reports.



Police believe four of Allen Jackson’s eight pit bulls killed Pamela Devitt, who died of blood loss from more than 150 puncture wounds.

Jackson’s dogs allegedly had bloody muzzles, the LA Times reported.

There have been at least three reports of Jackson’s pit bulls attacking other people, a prosecutor told the LA Times.

While a murder charge stemming from a dog mauling is unusual, it’s not unheard of in California.

In 2008 a California judge reinstated a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for Charlotte W. Woolard, who was found guilty of second-degree murder for a dog mauling, The New York Times reported.

Her two 120-pound Presa Canario dogs bit her 33-year-old neighbour, a lacrosse coach named Diane Whipple, 75 times. Prosecutors were able to convince jurors that she knew how dangerous her dogs were and ignored other people’s safety, the New York Times reported.

