The director of the new Scientology documentary has made a movie about Steve Jobs

Alex Gibney, director of new Scientology documentary “Going Clear” has also directed a new feature-length movie about Apple cofounder Steve Jobs.

9to5Mac reports that the documentary had its premiere at SXSW over the weekend. And the movie doesn’t portray Jobs in a good light.

“Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” touches on many dark periods in Jobs’ life. It covers his repeated denial of being the father of his daughter Lisa, and the harsh way in which he treated many Apple employees.

Another period that the documentary focuses on is Jobs’ fight to retrieve a lost iPhone 4 test unit which ended up in the hands of technology news site Engadget. Jobs was furious that the site had paid money for the device, and did all he could to try and jail the journalists who obtained the phone. “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” interviews key players from that time, giving insight into what it was like to face the wrath of Jobs.

Several members of the audience walked out of the movie’s screening at SXSW, and The Hollywood Reporter says they were Apple employees.

Here’s a Q&A session with director Alex Gibney from SXSW where he talks about the process of making a documentary about Steve Jobs:

The movie is scheduled to be broadcast on CNN in 2016 — but it could also see a cinema release in the US before then.

