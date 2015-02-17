'Alex from Target' has left Target to pursue a career in music

TwitterThe photo that made Alex Lee famous.
Alex from Target has decided to leave his job at Target to tour the US and launch a career in music.
16-year-old Alex Lee went viral after a photo of him packing bags at Target went viral on Twitter.
Now, Lee has started a YouTube channel to share updates on his life post-viral fame.
Here’s his latest video, where he discusses his career move:
Lee isn’t just going to post videos on YouTube, though. He’s also going on tour as part of DigiTour, the travelling showcase of teenage viral stars.
BREAKING NEWS: Meet @acl163 @ Digi in these cities!
