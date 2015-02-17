'Alex from Target' has left Target to pursue a career in music

James Cook
Alex from target memeTwitterThe photo that made Alex Lee famous.

Alex from Target has decided to leave his job at Target to tour the US and launch a career in music.

16-year-old Alex Lee went viral after a photo of him packing bags at Target went viral on Twitter.

Now, Lee has started a YouTube channel to share updates on his life post-viral fame. 

Here’s his latest video, where he discusses his career move:

Lee isn’t just going to post videos on YouTube, though. He’s also going on tour as part of DigiTour, the travelling showcase of teenage viral stars.

Tagged In

sai-us target teens uk viral