'Alex from Target' has left Target to pursue a career in music

Twitter The photo that made Alex Lee famous.

Alex from Target has decided to leave his job at Target to tour the US and launch a career in music.

16-year-old Alex Lee went viral after a photo of him packing bags at Target went viral on Twitter.

Now, Lee has started a YouTube channel to share updates on his life post-viral fame.

Here’s his latest video, where he discusses his career move:

Lee isn’t just going to post videos on YouTube, though. He’s also going on tour as part of DigiTour, the travelling showcase of teenage viral stars.