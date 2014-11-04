This Teenager Who Works At Target Is The Internet's Newest Viral Meme

Meet Alex. He works at Target. And he’s the internet’s newest viral meme.

It all started when a Twitter user posted this photo on Sunday. It wasn’t her photo, she explains, but she wanted to share it. Soon, the tweet started picking up retweets and favourites.

A star is born.”Alex from Target” is your run-of-the-mill good looking teen; and he was catching the approving eyes of everyone who saw his photo.

The meme started to pick up: