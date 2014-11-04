This Teenager Who Works At Target Is The Internet's Newest Viral Meme

Caroline Moss

Meet Alex. He works at Target. And he’s the internet’s newest viral meme.

It all started when a Twitter user posted this photo on Sunday. It wasn’t her photo, she explains, but she wanted to share it. Soon, the tweet started picking up retweets and favourites.

Alex From TargetTwitter

A star is born.”Alex from Target” is your run-of-the-mill good looking teen; and he was catching the approving eyes of everyone who saw his photo.

The meme started to pick up: