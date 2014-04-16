Manchester United Legend Alex Ferguson Is Selling His $US5 Million Wine Collection

Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson amassed a 5,000-bottle wine collection during his career.

You’d think he’d start enjoying it now that he’s retired.

Instead, he’s cashing in.

Ferguson will auction off the bulk of the collection at Christie’s in Hong Kong, Michael Roddy of Reuters reports.

It’s valued at $US5 million, and it comes with a bunch of signed memorabilia.

Ferguson explained:

“Taking an interest in wine allowed me to have an interest outside the game. You have to have outside interests to distract you from the intensity and the pressure you come under as a football manager. “And all of a sudden, two or three years ago, when I’m going through the portfolio, we realise this has got to be an amazing amount of wine. I retired last year, and I thought this was a good time to, to sell it.”

Ferguson will start teaching at Harvard Business School in the fall.

Some photos of the collection from Reuters:

