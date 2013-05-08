Legendary Manchester United Coach Alex Ferguson Retires

Andrea SartoratiLegendary coach of UK football club Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson, has retired.



There were rumours of this in recent days, and now it’s official.

From the ManU site:

—————————–

Sir Alex retires

• Thirteenth league title in 26 years will be his last

• Most successful manager in English football history to become a director of Manchester United FC

NYSE: MANU. Manchester, UK. Sir Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season, Manchester United announced today. The most successful manager in English football history will bow out after the West Bromwich Albion game on 19 May and join the football club board.

Announcing his decision to retire, Sir Alex Ferguson said: “The decision to retire is one that I have thought a great deal about and one that I have not taken lightly. It is the right time. “It was important to me to leave an organisation in the strongest possible shape and I believe I have done so. The quality of this league winning squad, and the balance of ages within it, bodes well for continued success at the highest level whilst the structure of the youth set-up will ensure that the long-term future of the club remains a bright one.

“Our training facilities are amongst the finest in global sport and our home Old Trafford is rightfully regarded as one of the leading venues in the world. “Going forward, I am delighted to take on the roles of both Director and Ambassador for the club. With these activities, along with my many other interests, I am looking forward to the future. “I must pay tribute to my family, their love and support has been essential. My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.