A photographer travelled to Iceland and took these incredible photos of his trip

Alex Cornell Cornell’s girlfriend relaxing in Iceland’s famous geothermal spa, the Blue Lagoon.

Photographer Alex Cornell has been to Iceland three times.

After his most recent visit, he documented his experiences through a comprehensive travel guide.

Cornell says the country is like a “photographer’s heaven,” mainly because it stays light for so long, eliminating the need for rushing to get that perfect shot in a matter of a few short hours.

“In Iceland you have that kind of neurosis of time; the sun just doesn’t go down for two or three more hours,” Cornell said. “Not to mention that you’re also seeing a lot of really incredible stuff; it’s not wasted on the landscape.”

Cornell shared some of the most breathtaking shots he captured on his most recent visit to the country.

