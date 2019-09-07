Lakers' Alex Caruso received a 'random' drug test after edited gym photos went viral

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio Edited photos of Alex Caruso looking ripped went viral. A week later, he received a ‘random offseason drug test’ from the NBA, he said.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Alex Caruso is listed at 6-foot-5, 186 pounds. He’s not a player who would be typically described as “ripped.”

In late August, the Lakers’ Twitter account posted photos of a shirtless Caruso working out in the team gym, prompting some people to edit them to make him look more buff.

Not long after the photos went viral, Caruso received a “random offseason drug test” from the NBA, he said, implying that the edited photos were the cause.

Alex Caruso is typically described as a lanky, 6-foot-5 guard.

When photos of him looking uncharacteristically ripped in the gym went viral in late August, the NBA seemingly took notice.

The Los Angeles Lakers posted photos of Caruso during offseason workouts, and two showed him shirtless while working out in the team gym.

Some Twitter users edited the images to make Caruso appear more buff than he is, and the photos went viral.

Alex Caruso going to wreck the League next season #lakers #lakeshow ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AWXviXotBQ — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) August 30, 2019

Not long after the photos circulated on the internet, Caruso received a “random offseason drug test” in the mail, he said on Instagram this week.

He implied that the timing may not be a coincidence and that the viral photos might have fooled the league and prompted the drug test.

They hit Caruso with a drug test ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5OvV84S1Hh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 3, 2019

The NBA sends players drug tests randomly throughout the year, designed to prevent the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Caruso, 25, signed a two-year, $US5.5 million contract with the Lakers in July. In 25 games in the 2018-19 season, he averaged 9.2 points in 21.2 minutes per game, shooting 48% from three-point range.

