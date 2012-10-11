Alex Bogusky Bashes Coke Even Though His Old Agency Did Its Creative— Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sure, retired-ish ad legend Alex Bogusky’s former agency worked with Coca-Cola — specifically Coke Zero — for years. That hasn’t stopped the CP+B founder and healthy living advocate from creating a video for the centre for Science in the Public Interest that completely bashes the soda company. (Watch above). Although Coke isn’t specifically named, the video shows polar bears drinking out of Coke-like bottles (from “Be Happy Please” machines) and experiencing a slew of negative effects. Like diabetes and erectile dysfunction. Poor polar bear. Coke spokesperson Susan Stribling told Ad Age, “This is irresponsible and the usual grandstanding from CSPI. It won’t help anyone understand energy balance, which is key according to recognised experts who’ve studied this issue — a group that, by default, doesn’t include CSPI. Enough said.”

Johnson & Johnson’s global review is coming to a close and according to Adweek, DDB, BBDO, and JWT are expected to come out as big winners by taking over Carefree and K-Y, Band-Aid, and Tylenol respectively.

Maponics launched a new product that allows companies to target relevant mobile ads to people in 3,000 specific locations — from the Disneyland parking lot to Wrigley field during a baseball game. Maponics provides mapping data to Google, Twitter, Foursquare, and more.

Unruly created an interactive infographic that tracks whether Romney or Obama has the most viral campaign ads.

McGarryBowen Chicago won creative duties for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

