Alex Bogusky Is Back In The Advertising Game

After a two-year break, Alex Bogusky—the man Fast Company dubbed “Advertising’s Elvis” is kind of, sort of, returning to advertising.Bogusky—who is best known for his career at MDC Partners’ Crispin Porter & Bogusky, making ads for Burger King and Microsoft—has been named partner and creative adviser at Made Movement, an agency created by fellow CP&B defectors dedicated to supporting companies that make their products in America.



“I know these guys are the best in the business and I would pretty much invest in any agency they are a part of,” Bogusky said of Made founders Dave Schiff, Scott Prindle and John Kieselhorst in a statement. “But when they told me the idea, it was a really perfect fit.”

And the feeling seems pretty mutual.

“To say Alex is an asset is understating it,” said Dave Schiff, partner and chief creative officer at Made Movement, in a statement. “He’s a guy with the uncanny ability to peek around corners and see what’s coming next. He’s a compass for where we’re headed, a barometer for the quality of our work and an impassioned co-conspirator in our enterprise. More than that, he’s a friend.”

Even though different media outlets suspected Bogusky had begun “turning on the industry,” this move makes sense. The 49-year-old cyclist and do-gooder has recently spoken out against advertising unhealthy food for kids and, even during his advertising break, created marketing material for Al Gore’s environmental efforts.

“All sorts of good things happen when we make stuff here, from new jobs to a smaller carbon footprint and leaner processes,” Bogusky said. “Red, white and blue is the new green.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Bogusky’s return?

