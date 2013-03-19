Photos From Inside Lloyd Blankfein's Son's Beautiful Miami Wedding

Julia La Roche
Blankfein wedding

Photo: @HMOTTERS

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was at a wedding this weekend in Miami.Blankfein’s eldest son Alex, 27,  got married to fellow Harvard MBA classmate Cristina Ros, 26, according to the New York Times. Congrats to them!

Alex is expected to start as a consultant at Bain & Company in September. 

DealBook’s William Alden tracked down a bunch of Instagram photos of the ceremony. It looks like a lovely weekend and we’ve included them in the slides that follow. 

The ceremony took place at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Rabbi Judy Kempler officiated the ceremony.

They look amazing.

Here are the groomsmen...

Alex with venture capitalist Joshua Kushner. Kushner was his college roommate.

That head on the dance floor looks a lot like Lloyd Blankfein's...

The newly weds share a dance.

The couple with their friends.

Alex said it was the 'best weekend ever.'

They could have had the wedding here if it was warm enough...

