Gold Medalist Dedicates 'Perfect Run' To Brother Who Has Cerebral Palsy

Canada’s Alex Bilodeau immediately ran over to his brother Frederic to celebrate his gold medal in men’s moguls on Monday.

The two-time Olympic champion had some profound things to say about his brother, who has cerebral palsy, after the competition.

We’ll just let the quotes speak for themselves (via Phillip O’Connor of Reuters):

“The motivation that he has, if he had had the chances like I did, he would have been four times Olympic champion. He’s a great inspiration, a great person and he’s going to be an inspiration for me after my career also.” “Every little thing in life is hard for him, whether it’s going from his seat to go and see me here, walking in the snow, it takes so much energy, it’s very hard. I always complain, and he has every reason in the world to complain and he never does. And why is that? He enjoys life, he takes the best out of it.”

Alex called it a “perfect run.”

He yanked his brother out of the crowd after winning gold. Great moment:

