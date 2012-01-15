Check Out The Transylvanian Castle Where Dracula Lived

Photo: Alex Beltechi

Corvin’s Castle, also known as Hunyadi Castle, was once the seat of power in the Romanian city of Hunedoara in southeastern Transylvania near the Poiana Ruscă Mountains.The castle was built in Gothic style, though it also has some Renaissance elements from later additions. According to some accounts, Vlad III Dracula (whose name was later appropriated by Bram Stoker for his infamous character Count Dracula) was imprisoned in the castle after his fall from power in 1462.



These days the castle is empty and stands as a major tourist attraction as well as a great location for films and TV shows set in medieval times.

Alex Beltechi, a designer based in Oradea, Romania, recently visited the castle and took some incredible pictures of it.

