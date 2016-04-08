Victoria's Secret supermodel reveals her surprising diet

Victoria’s Secret models are known for practicing all sorts of strenuous dieting and exercise rituals before the iconic Fashion Show.

One of the company’s most famous and iconic Angels has revealed her philosophy surrounding dieting.

Alessandra Ambrosio has revealed to Net-A-Porter’s The Edit that she doesn’t really diet.

She said to the magazine:

“Whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill. So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I’ll have it. In fact, I’ll drink a glass of red wine with dinner most nights, and two or three times a week I’ll have a cup of tea and a cupcake with [her daughter] Anja, who’s as obsessed with red velvet as I am. My son [Noah, 3] will just pick the icing off the top.”

Moreover, she doesn’t even eliminate food groups. In fact, the famously long-limbed model eats carbs:

“I don’t cut out any food groups. I’m all about moderation and eating something different every day. Obviously I try not to splurge on pasta, but if I’m back in Brazil where everything is pasta- or bread-based — and so yummy — I’ll eat whatever I want, then go back to lots of salads and chicken or fish with veg as soon as I’m back in LA.”

That’s not to say she hasn’t tried excessive dieting in the past. In fact, she revealed in the interview that before the 2008 Fashion Show, she had only three months to lose baby weight, and “she was on this 1200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that [she] hated.”

She and Gisele must have different personal chefs.

For the full Net-A-Porter interview, click here.

