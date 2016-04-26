A Victoria's Secret model's 7-year-old daughter had the best Coachella ever

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio braved two consecutive weekends at the Coachella Music Festival.
Ambrosio brought her 7-year-old daughter, Anja, to the second weekend and took the tyke everywhere — including a Guns N’ Roses show.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin
