US

A Victoria's Secret model's 7-year-old daughter had the best Coachella ever

Aly Weisman, Kristen Griffin

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio braved two consecutive weekends at the Coachella Music Festival.

Ambrosio brought her 7-year-old daughter, Anja, to the second weekend and took the tyke everywhere — including a Guns N’ Roses show.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.