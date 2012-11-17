How Alessandra Ambrosio Went From Small Town Brazil To Become One Of The Wealthiest Models In The World

The daughter of gas station owners, Victoria’s Secret spokeswoman Alessandra Ambrosia is now the sixth wealthiest model in the world.

Photo: AP

Alessandra Ambrosio was born in the small Brazilian town Erechim, to gas station-owning parents.At the age of 11, Ambrosio fixed her biggest insecurity and had her ears pinned back.



After that, it wasn’t long before the Brazlian beauty landed a modelling contract with one of the largest agencies in the world.

One of the first Victoria’s Secret models, Ambrosio is still strutting her stuff at age 31 during the retailer’s annual holiday show, with her two young children cheering her on from the front row.

Earlier this month, the model donned a $2.5 million bra to strut her stuff down the famed runway.

After being a Victoria’s Secret spokeswoman for the past 10 years and appearing on over 70 international magazine covers, Ambrosio has earned a spot as the sixth wealthiest model in the world.

