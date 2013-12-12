How Alessandra Ambrosio Went From Small Town Brazil To Become One Of The Wealthiest Models In The World

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty The daughter of gas station owners, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosia is now the sixth wealthiest model in the world.

Alessandra Ambrosio was one of the most famous models walking down the runway during last night’s annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on CBS.

At age 32, the married mother of two is a seasoned model who has learned how to turn her good looks into a business.

Born in the Brazilian city of Erechim, to gas station-owning parents, Ambrosio has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the past 10 years and appeared on over 70 international magazine covers, making her the sixth wealthiest model in the world last year.

While Ambrosio dropped off this year’s list of the 10 wealthiest models, Forbes calls her a “likely candidate to make the list next year” and she still has a reported net worth of $US40 million.

