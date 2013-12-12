How Alessandra Ambrosio Went From Small Town Brazil To Become One Of The Wealthiest Models In The World

Alessandra Ambrosio was one of the most famous models walking down the runway during last night’s annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on CBS.
At age 32, the married mother of two is a seasoned model who has learned how to turn her good looks into a business.
Born in the Brazilian city of Erechim, to gas station-owning parents, Ambrosio has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the past 10 years and appeared on over 70 international magazine covers, making her the sixth wealthiest model in the world last year.
While Ambrosio dropped off this year’s list of the 10 wealthiest models, Forbes calls her a “likely candidate to make the list next year” and she still has a reported net worth of $US40 million.
April 11, 1981: Alessandra Corine Ambrosio was born in Erechim, Brazil. Her parents, who are of Italian and Polish Brazilian descent, owned a gas station.
1992: Alessandra, who was always insecure about her large ears, had cosmetic surgery at age 11 to get her ears pinned back.
1993: At age 12, she enrolled in modelling class and by age 14, she was one of 20 finalists for an Elite modelling competition in Brazil.
Elite passed along some of her Polaroids to Guess, which led her booking the Millennium GUESS? campaign.
2004: The model launched her line of swimwear called Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais, a division of Rosa Chá. It sold 10,000 units in its first month on the market.
2005: She walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway wearing lingerie made entirely out of candy.
2007: Alessandra was the face for the UK company Next and starred in their first television campaign in 12 years. The same year, she was voted one of People magazine's '100 Most Beautiful People in the world.'
2008: Alessandra became a mother to daughter, Anja, and walked the runway in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just three months after giving birth.
2009: Alessandra was on the cover of Marie Claire and featured in a spread with Sacha Baron Cohen to promote his 2009 film, 'Brüno.'
Ambrosio had another brush with Hollywood when she became the face of Brazilian sportswear brand Colcci, costarring with Ashton Kutcher in a steamy denim ad.
2010: Alessandra was ranked ranked No. 5 on Forbes' The World's Top-Earning Models list, with estimated her earnings were $US5 million that year alone.
2011: Ambrosio became Vogue's blogger, commenting on her wardrobe by posting one photo of herself each day for a month. The same year, she wore the heaviest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wings ever (30 lb) to walk the runway.
2012: Alessandra came in 6th on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $US6.6 million in one year. She also appeared in the London 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony.
2012: On November 7, just six months later, she walked the Victoria's Secret runway in the 'Fantasy Bra' -- a $US2.5 million bra created by London Jewellers.
She has appeared on TV shows such as 'Entourage,' 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Project Runway,' and 'Gossip Girl.'
She has been the face of GUESS, Revlon, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Rolex, Escada, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.
At this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show, she modelled feathered wings during the 'Birds of Paradise' segment.
