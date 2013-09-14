ALERT: Your 'Secret' Snapchat Relationships Aren't So Secret

Snapchat is a smartphone app you can use to send a picture or video of yourself to a friend.

It’s big with the kids, and increasingly, the rest of us.

Snapchat’s key feature is that those pictures and videos will always self-destruct after, at most, 10 seconds.

This means that you can use Snapchat to send people all sorts of videos and photos you would not ordinarily send. Maybe that’s super silly photos and videos. Maybe it’s super sexy photos and videos, if that’s what you want.

But be careful!

While your photos and videos can’t be seen by anyone but the person you are sending them to, everyone you are friends with on Snapchat can, in fact, see who you are sending most of your photos and videos to.

In Snapchat parlance, any of your “friends” on Snapchat, can go to their friends list in the app, tap on your name, and see who you are “BFFs” with. “BFFs” are the people you communicate most with.

If my Snapchat friends were to do this, they’d see I chat most with some guy named Jay Yarow and my wife, Anna.

Check it out:

This is a weird feature for Snapchat to include. Maybe it helps juice the apps “network effects.” Maybe it’s helpful for new users to see who their friends chat with, so they know who to chat with.

But can’t you imagine the feature causing problems for some teenage (and more adult) romances out there?

Also, isn’t it just weird for a communications platform to publish who its users are communicating most with? For example, as a reporter, I wouldn’t want anyone to see my most frequently dialed list.

Anyway. Heads up!

