ALERT: Yen Plunges Big-Time After Japan Intervenes In The Market

After watching its currency hit new post-WWII high after post-WWII high against the dollar, finally Japan has moved to intervene.



Here’s a chart of the dollar vs. yen via FinViz. As you can see, the dollar has surged against the yen in the past few minutes.

The super-strong yen has been a source of major consternation for Japanese exporters, for whom the strong yen has made business difficult. Nintendo, for example, blamed the super-strong yen for a quarterly loss.

USD-JPY

