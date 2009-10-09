ALERT: Real Estate Speculation Is Getting Scary Popular Again

See the luxury digs of the super-rich >>

Here’s a press release we just received that totally sent us on a trip down memory lane:



CNBC.COM LAUNCHES “INVESTOR’S GUIDE TO REAL ESTATE” TODAY, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8TH

Extensive Real Estate Report Offers Tips for Buying & Selling in Today’s Housing Market and Analysis of the Housing Climate in Your Area

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 8, 2009 – Amidst the current debate over whether we have hit a false bottom or whether we have hit the beginning of a full-fledged recovery, today, Thursday, October 8th CNBC.com shows you how to capitalise on the current housing market….

CNBC.com’s “Investor’s Guide To Real Estate,” which launches today, Thursday, October 8th, offers users a comprehensive break down of today’s housing market from buying and selling a home to foreclosures to investing in real estate without purchasing property. The guide also includes industry updates and special reports from CNBC’s real estate correspondent Diana Olick and author of CNBC.com’s “Realty Check” blog. Plus, CNBC.com features regional snapshots and analysis of the best and worst valued cities across the country.

Is that just CNBC trying to cheerlead an early recovery? Maybe not.

The Square Feet Commercial Real Estate Blog notes a surprising appetite, among investors, for multi-family dwellings (apartments). Even YouTube’s infamous “Jim the Realtor” said in his recent video: “Demand is hot.”

Seriously, you have to watch this video. He’s stunned that in a neighbourhood where no house has sold for over $300,000, he got over 7 offers on a home priced at $359,900.



