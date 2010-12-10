ALERT: Operation Payback Is About To Attack Amazon.com

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update: 11 AM ET was supposed to be when the attack launched and the site is still up.



Original post: After taking down Visa.com and Mastercard.com yesterday, the hackers seeking to avenge Julian Assange have trained their targets on Amazon.com. Bear in mind that the Wikileaks were originally hosted at Amazon, so the revenge motive is clear.

The announcement was just tweeted from the new Operation Payback twitter account. Update: There’s some debate about whether this comes from the “real” Operation Payback twitter account, which is kind of silly since Operation Payback is anonymous folks attempting to organiz online. That multiple twitter bots are debating this suggets fracture.

This will be interesting for a few reasons:

1) It’s not clear if Operation Payback is still that organised, after the original Twitter account was taken down. In fact, there are multiple twitter accounts tweeting on behalf of the non-group, so again, this will be a test to see if they attackers can still hang together.

2) Amazon.com is vital to the functioning of the company, whereas Visa.com and Mastercard.com weren’t.

WE shall monitor the situation.

