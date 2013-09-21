PRICE BREAK ALERT: Startup 2013 Ticket Prices Are Going Up

Startup 2013is quickly approaching. Early-bird rates expire on Sunday night, so get your
tickets now!
For 2013, Startup is back with a new format, new venue, and an exciting new partner: General Assembly.
Join us for a day of learning that will make you a better entrepreneur. Design your own curriculum from a list of 15 classes taught by General Assembly experts. You’ll come away with the tools you need to propel your great idea into a fully-funded, successful venture. You’ll also gather important contacts and inspiration.
Startup speakers include:
- John Borthwick, Betaworks
- Alexandra Chong, Lulu
- Gaby Darbyshire, Serial Entrepreneur
- Bryan Goldberg, Bustle
- Sean Rad, Tinder
- Ilan Zechory, Rap Genius
- Dan Porter, William Morris Endeavour
- Peter Koechley, Upworthy
- And more!
And after a full day, enjoy a networking reception with stunning views of the Hudson. Grab your early-bird tickets (at entrepreneur-friendly rates) before they expire today!
P.S. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities at Startup, contact [email protected].
