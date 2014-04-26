LAST CHANCE: Save $US1,000 To Attend IGNITION With Jeff Bezos

Valerie Reimer
BezosjeffAPJeff Bezos will be speaking Dec. 2.

The fifth annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference is Dec. 1-3 in New York City. Don’t miss your chance to hear from industry leaders such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Adobe’s Ann Lewnes, and Accel Partner’s Jim Bryer with a special early-bird ticket price that expires next week.

Register here before next week and save $US1,000.

IGNITION speakers include:

  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon
  • Jim Breyer, Accel Partners
  • Ann Lewnes, Adobe
  • Gene Munster, Piper Jaffray
  • Ian Rogers, Beats Music
  • Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe
  • John Sculley, Sculley Brothers
  • Sonny Vu, Misfit Wearables
  • And more!

We’ll explore all the hot topics in digital today, including:

  • Wars of the Worlds
    Deep dives into the 2015 outlooks for Apple, Google, and Facebook
  • Mobility, Mobility, Mobility
    Follow the eyeballs
  • Monkeys in the Middle
    Brands go straight to consumers: What happens to everyone else?
  • Media Snacking, Ad Blindness, and Social Blurt
    Coming to terms with the new normal audience
  • Get With the Program(matic)
    Real-time trading plus massive data: Will automation turn the CPM tide?
  • Size Matters
    Do publishers have to be platforms?
  • It’s the (Customer) Data, Stupid
     Who’s going to own it?

The agenda includes high-level interviews and discussions, an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail receptions. Register now, save a grand. See you in December!

Register

P.S. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities at IGNITION, contact [email protected]

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.