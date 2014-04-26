LAST CHANCE: Save $US1,000 To Attend IGNITION With Jeff Bezos

AP Jeff Bezos will be speaking Dec. 2.

The fifth annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference is Dec. 1-3 in New York City. Don’t miss your chance to hear from industry leaders such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Adobe’s Ann Lewnes, and Accel Partner’s Jim Bryer with a special early-bird ticket price that expires next week.

IGNITION speakers include:

Jeff Bezos, Amazon

Amazon Jim Breyer, Accel Partners

Accel Partners Ann Lewnes, Adobe

Adobe Gene Munster, Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray Ian Rogers, Beats Music

Beats Music Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe

Gilt Groupe John Sculley, Sculley Brothers

Sculley Brothers Sonny Vu, Misfit Wearables

Misfit Wearables And more!

We’ll explore all the hot topics in digital today, including:

Wars of the Worlds

Deep dives into the 2015 outlooks for Apple, Google, and Facebook

Mobility, Mobility, Mobility

Follow the eyeballs

Monkeys in the Middle

Brands go straight to consumers: What happens to everyone else?

Media Snacking, Ad Blindness, and Social Blurt

Coming to terms with the new normal audience

Get With the Program(matic)

Real-time trading plus massive data: Will automation turn the CPM tide?

Size Matters

Do publishers have to be platforms?

It's the (Customer) Data, Stupid

Who’s going to own it?

The agenda includes high-level interviews and discussions, an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail receptions. Register now, save a grand. See you in December!

