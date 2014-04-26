LAST CHANCE: Save $US1,000 To Attend IGNITION With Jeff Bezos

The fifth annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference is Dec. 1-3 in New York City. Don’t miss your chance to hear from industry leaders such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Adobe’s Ann Lewnes, and Accel Partner’s Jim Bryer with a special early-bird ticket price that expires next week.
Register here before next week and save $US1,000.
IGNITION speakers include:
- Jeff Bezos, Amazon
- Jim Breyer, Accel Partners
- Ann Lewnes, Adobe
- Gene Munster, Piper Jaffray
- Ian Rogers, Beats Music
- Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe
- John Sculley, Sculley Brothers
- Sonny Vu, Misfit Wearables
- And more!
We’ll explore all the hot topics in digital today, including:
-
Wars of the Worlds
Deep dives into the 2015 outlooks for Apple, Google, and Facebook
-
Mobility, Mobility, Mobility
Follow the eyeballs
-
Monkeys in the Middle
Brands go straight to consumers: What happens to everyone else?
-
Media Snacking, Ad Blindness, and Social Blurt
Coming to terms with the new normal audience
-
Get With the Program(matic)
Real-time trading plus massive data: Will automation turn the CPM tide?
-
Size Matters
Do publishers have to be platforms?
-
It’s the (Customer) Data, Stupid
Who’s going to own it?
The agenda includes high-level interviews and discussions, an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail receptions. Register now, save a grand. See you in December!
P.S. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities at IGNITION, contact [email protected]
