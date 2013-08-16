PRICE BREAK ALERT: IGNITION Ticket Prices Are Going Up

IGNITION: Future of Digitalis quickly approaching. Extra-Early-Bird rates are expiring Friday, August 16th at 11:59 p.m., so get your tickets now!

New to IGNITION this year, Business Insider is adding a kick-off day to take a deep dive into which brands, publishers, and agencies are using mobile and social to engage consumers effectively. We’ll talk new technologies, measurement, mobile advertising, ROI and much more.

Throughout the course of the three days we will explore the explosive future of digital business. Join us to hear from:

Russell Simmons, All Def Digital

All Def Digital Rich Riley, CEO, Shazam

CEO, Shazam Ken Lerer, Managing Director, Lerer Ventures

Managing Director, Lerer Ventures Nick Denton , Founder and Editor, Gawker Media

, Founder and Editor, Gawker Media Rishad Tobaccowala, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, VivaKi

Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, VivaKi Arianna Huffington, President & Editor-in-Chief, Huffington Post

President & Editor-in-Chief, Huffington Post Rob Norman, Chief Digital Officer, GroupM

Chief Digital Officer, GroupM Chris De Wolfe, CEO, SGN

CEO, SGN Fred Wilson , Managing Partner, Union Square Ventures

, Managing Partner, Union Square Ventures And more!

For a taste of what you can expect in November, check out the latest IGNITION 2013 line-up, or the full agendas from our previous events. And reserve your spot now because extra-early-bird rates expire this week.

