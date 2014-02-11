This Girl's Thousand-Yard Stare Is The Face Of Syria's Largest City

Michael Kelley

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and former commercial hub, is currently split in half between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels seeking to oust him.

For the last two months, the city has suffered an unprecedented bombing campaign that includes steel barrels packed with explosives and shrapnel — being dropped from helicopters on civilians areas.

This photo, tweeted by an anonymous Syrian activist, shows a little girl wearing a helicopter shirt and a haunting thousand-yard stare:

There are numerous kids that have experience that same unimaginable trauma, and others who have died in the midst of it. Here’s an example of what they are witnessing on a daily basis:

SyriaREUTERS/Saad AbobrahimResidents and activists pull a body from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Haidariya neighbourhood of Aleppo February 9, 2014.

Here are some other children bearing witness to the carnage:

SyriaREUTERS/Saad AboBrahimA girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo’s Dahret Awwad neighbourhood January 29, 2014.

