This Girl's Thousand-Yard Stare Is The Face Of Syria's Largest City

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and former commercial hub, is currently split in half between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels seeking to oust him.

For the last two months, the city has suffered an unprecedented bombing campaign that includes steel barrels packed with explosives and shrapnel — being dropped from helicopters on civilians areas.

This photo, tweeted by an anonymous Syrian activist, shows a little girl wearing a helicopter shirt and a haunting thousand-yard stare:

There are numerous kids that have experience that same unimaginable trauma, and others who have died in the midst of it. Here’s an example of what they are witnessing on a daily basis:

REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim Residents and activists pull a body from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Haidariya neighbourhood of Aleppo February 9, 2014.

Here are some other children bearing witness to the carnage:

REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo’s Dahret Awwad neighbourhood January 29, 2014.

