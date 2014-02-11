This Girl's Thousand-Yard Stare Is The Face Of Syria's Largest City

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and former commercial hub, is currently split in half between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels seeking to oust him.
For the last two months, the city has suffered an unprecedented bombing campaign that includes steel barrels packed with explosives and shrapnel — being dropped from helicopters on civilians areas.
This photo, tweeted by an anonymous Syrian activist, shows a little girl wearing a helicopter shirt and a haunting thousand-yard stare:
There are numerous kids that have experience that same unimaginable trauma, and others who have died in the midst of it. Here’s an example of what they are witnessing on a daily basis:
Here are some other children bearing witness to the carnage:
