Alan Greenspan Sees A Huge Chance Of A Bond Collapse, While Lashing Out At His Critics

If you can skip ahead of the lot of the Greenspan-ese here, this is a great interview of Alan Greenspan done by WSJ’s Kelly Evans.



A few points:

He’s very worried about the deficit and sees a 50/50 chance of a bond collapse.

He thinks the ultimate thing to watch is the wealth created by a rising stock market.

And he’s defiant towards his critics (this comes right in the middle, around the 11 minute mark), imploring them to “prove him wrong”).

