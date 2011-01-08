Alan Greenspan Sees A Huge Chance Of A Bond Collapse, While Lashing Out At His Critics

If you can skip ahead of the lot of the Greenspan-ese here, this is a great interview of Alan Greenspan done by WSJ’s Kelly Evans.
A few points:
- He’s very worried about the deficit and sees a 50/50 chance of a bond collapse.
- He thinks the ultimate thing to watch is the wealth created by a rising stock market.
- And he’s defiant towards his critics (this comes right in the middle, around the 11 minute mark), imploring them to “prove him wrong”).
