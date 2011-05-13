An Incredible Hand-Drawn Guide To The Peak Oil Crisis

Every six months, the scientists who make up the Association for the Study of Peak Oil gather to discuss the collapse of society.



One of the best presentations this spring came from Uppsala University’s Kjell Aleklett, featuring hand-drawn charts and illustrations by Olle Qvennerstedt.

Aleklett makes an argument that a child could understand.

World oil production has peaked. Politicians deny that it has peaked. When oil production drops sharply, the politicians will have a rude awakening.

