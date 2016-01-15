The Mexican director of 'The Revenant' says he 'pities' Donald Trump -- 'a poor man whose only possession is money'

While on WNYC’s “Studio 360” show, “The Revenant” director Alejandro González Iñárritu, who’s of Mexican descent, gave his thoughts about Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and the comments he’s made about Mexicans coming into the United States.

The director said he “pities” Trump more than anything.

“To be so rich and so bitter… It’s a poor man whose only possession is money, and that’s the lesson we all have to learn,” Iñárritu said.

While announcing his presidential campaign in June, Trump notoriously said that Mexicans coming into the States were “bringing in crime” and were “rapists.”

Many Latinos in Hollywood have spoken out against Trump’s remarks, including America Ferrera and Eva Longoria. Iñárritu touched on Mexican immigration in his 2006 film “Babel,” and makes a point to thank the Mexican people for their support when he’s accepting awards for his filmmaking.

Iñárritu believes blaming undocumented immigrants for crime is planting “seeds of hate.”

“When you generalize like that, you are taking out the humanity, the integrity of human lives,” he told “Studio 360.” “That has been historically the way horrible things have happened to humanity.”

Iñárritu’s “The Revenant” was nominated for 12 Oscars on Thursday, including best picture and director.

You can listen to the complete interview here:



