A Utah Jazz Player Embarrasses Kobe Bryant With An Awesome Crossover

Kobe Bryant has played just six NBA regular season games since the end of the 2012-13 season, so this preseason has been a time for him to shake off the rust.

Sunday night, Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks took advantage of the 36-year-old, still-rusty Bryant with a filthy behind-the-back crossover that embarrassed Bryant.

The play began on the opposite end of the court when Kobe hit a three-pointer in Burk’s face.

Burks, perhaps feeling a bit embarrassed, came back on the other end, juked Bryant with the crossover, and made his way into the lane for the and-one layup.

Bryant may have multiple All-Defensive Team honours under his belt, but at 36, we can expect young players to go at him like this frequently this season. The Lakers got the final laugh, however, with a 98-91 victory.

Watch the full play below:

