Alec Baldwin...The New Keith Olbermann?

If you were going to replace Keith Olbermann who would be the first name to pop your lips?



See it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

The first name reportedly on MSNBC lips is Alec Baldwin, according to Rob Shuter at PopEater.

“He’s already part of the NBC family, has a huge fan base and is very respected for his long term passions for politics.”

He’s also good on TV and has wide name recognition. And the fact is MSNBC is going to need a shot in the lineup arm at sooner than later, so maybe it’s not a surprise that Alec Baldwin’s name is being bandied about.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was good on Eliot Spitzer last month as a talking head, and despite the fact he says he’s interested in politics, the reality of actually making a run and the fact there are no big openings in New York on the horizon might make a gig like this all the more appealing: he can talk politics all he wants without actually having to do it.

Update: MSNBC says no. But never say never!

