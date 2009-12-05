Alec Baldwin Weighs In On Comcast's NBC Purchase

Meta moments run deep on NBC’s “30 Rock”: Tina Fey plays the chief comedy writer on a “Saturday Night Live”-esque show, and Alec Baldwin is her lovably paranoid boss Jack Donaghy, an exec at General Electric (which in real life, has sold NBC Universal to cable giant Comcast for billions).

“30 Rock” has playfully alluded to the insider NBC stuff, and Baldwin tells The New York Times he has pitched the show’s writers on a Comcast idea.

He says, “I told them I wanted my character to barricade himself in his office, and he would not take orders from anybody from Comcast. And I would only take orders from Jack Welch. … That guy doesn’t even work at G.E. anymore!”

Here’s Baldwin in a video interview with the Times.

