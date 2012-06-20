Alec Baldwin Tweets That Paparazzi Should Be 'Waterboarded' After Brush With Tabloid Photographer

Alec Baldwin

Photo: sodahead.com

“30 Rock” star Alec Baldwin has fired off some vicious Tweets after allegedly tangling with a photographer right outside Manhattan’s marriage-licence bureau.A New York Daily News photographer is claiming Baldwin punched him out and lunged at him like a “raging bull,” the tabloid reported Tuesday, noting that the “lensman” had filed an assault complaint against the star.



Baldwin shot back in a Tweet that the photographer nearly hit him in the face, adding in all one word “allpaparazzishouldbewaterboarded.”

Then, in an unfortunate reference to the Trayvon Martin shooting, Baldwin added, “I suppose if the offending paparazzi was wearing a hoodie, and I shot him, it would all blow over.”

Baldwin has had a history of making scenes in public, the Wall Street Journal pointed out Tuesday, noting that he had allegedly grabbed a New York Post reporter’s collar in 2010.

More recently, American Airlines reportedly forced Baldwin to get off a plane in December after he wouldn’t stop playing Words With Friends on his iPad so the plane could safely take off.

