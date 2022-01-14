Alec Baldwin has turned over his phone to authorities investigating the ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin, Rust set Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Alec Baldwin has turned over his cell phone to authorities investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Hylana Hutchinson on the set of the film “Rust,” last year.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told Insider that Baldwin surrendered his phone to Suffolk County law enforcement officials who are aiding New Mexico authorities in investigating the incident.

“They will gather information off the phone and provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office with the evidence gathered,” Juan Rios, the spokesperson said.

“The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office does not yet have physical possession of the data to be retrieved off the Baldwin phone,” Rios added. “This is in process.”

Police are investigating the October incident in which Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of the Western film while rehearsing a scene with a firearm he said he had been told did not contain live rounds.

The update comes one day after the sheriff’s office said Baldwin still had not handed over his phone, nearly one month after a search warrant was issued for the device.

On December 16, the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant authorizing it to seize Baldwin’s cell phone as part of their probe into the shooting on Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Earlier this week, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old armorer on the film, filed a lawsuit against the film’s ammo supplier, alleging the company provided a box that contained live ammunition mixed with dummy rounds. In the court documents, Gutierrez Reed also alleged Baldwin ignored a request to attend “cross draw training” just days before the shooting.