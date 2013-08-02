Alec Baldwin Turned Down Playing A Villain In A Marvel Movie

Alec Baldwin turned down the chance to be in a Marvel movie to stay with pregnant wife Hilaria.

If you ever thought Alec Baldwin would make a great Marvel villain, it could have happened.



During a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, the “30 Rock” actor revealed he was offered a role in a Marvel movie.

“I have, but I won’t mention which one,” said Baldwin. “I don’t want to undo somebody because they hired someone else to do it. But they asked me to play a villain in one of these Marvel Comics movies.”

Baldwin explained he passed on the roles because of his wife Hilaria’s pregnancy.

“I wasn’t available, they wanted me to work a certain time. And because of my wife’s pregnancy, I had to turn down two films this summer that I wanted to do.”

So which role did he turn down?

Baldwin’s wife announced her pregnancy back in February on Extra.

She’s reportedly due with the couple’s daughter by the summer’s end.

Though he wouldn’t reveal more about the villain, here are the Marvel films that have been filming since Hilaria’s pregnancy began along with the men cast as primary antagonists:

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Villains: Electro (Jamie Foxx)

Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper)

Paul Giamatti (Aleksei Sytsevich/The Rhino)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Villain: Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage)

“Thor: The Dark World”

Villain: Malekith (Christopher Eccleston)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Villain: Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Villain: The Collector (Benicio Del Toro)

Listen to the full interview below:

[h/t ComicBookmovie]

