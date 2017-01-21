Alec Baldwin brings out his Trump impression to protest the inauguration

Alec Baldwin is getting plenty of mileage out of his Donald Trump impression, and he brought the act to a protest of Trump’s presidential inauguration on Thursday night.

Baldwin spoke at a protest in New York City, which was put on by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo also appeared at the event.

The “30 Rock” actor, who’s been recently playing Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” took a humorous turn in his speech.

“I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom, I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, I’m holding it in, I’m not going to pee,” Baldwin said, imitating Trump, as the crowd laughed. “I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”

Baldwin also got serious in his remarks, calling for “resistance” in the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. Trump is inaugurated Friday.

“These people are a disgrace. They are a disgrace to everything you and I believe in,” Baldwin said of Trump and the people chosen for his administration. “But there is hope, and the hope is us, and us fighting. One-hundred days of resistance.”

Watch Baldwin’s speech at the Trump inauguration protest below:

