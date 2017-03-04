Alec Baldwin is fighting with another Trump impersonator on Twitter

Playing President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” has led to some heated exchanges on Alec Baldwin’s own Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Baldwin got into a Twitter feud with fellow Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

The drama began when Baldwin went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and hinted that he might do his Trump act at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as the real Trump has said he’s not attending.

“Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Baldwin told Kimmel. “People would say, ‘Would you do it?’ And there’s a couple of guys on the internet who say, ‘No, please. I’m the only man who should play Trump.’ And there’s a lot of Trump competition sucked into this.”

Atamanuik felt that was a dig at him, as he’s played Trump on the Comedy Central show “@midnight.” So he took to Twitter, and Baldwin replied.

Here’s the exchange, with a terse response from Baldwin:

There is a little backstory here. Atamanuik auditioned for “SNL” and did his Trump impersonation. This was before Baldwin began doing his Trump this season. The first time Baldwin did it, some thought it was very similar to how Atamanuik does his Trump. Baldwin has said in interviews that he did little preparation to come up with his Trump.

But comedian James Adomian‏, who has played Bernie Sanders opposite Atamanuik’s Trump in sketches, is calling Baldwin and “SNL” out.

Baldwin has replied to him as well with an insult, saying “the only thing you have is bitterness and obscurity”:

Anthony Atamanuik auditioned for SNL last year and then they used his audition tape for Alec to rip. Or as it’s known at SNL, a number 4!

— James Adomian (@JAdomian) March 2, 2017

…@JAdomian Oh, James. I’d sue you for this, but the only thing you have is bitterness and obscurity.

— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2017

